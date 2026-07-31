Robinhood's Event Contracts Went From $10 Million to $156 Million of Quarterly Revenue in a Year

Key Points

Robinhood's transaction revenues rose 44%, driven by massive growth in its event contract business.

The 10x increase in event contract transaction revenues must be juxtaposed with a significant decline in the company's crypto revenues.

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Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been an innovator in the discount brokerage business from day one. So it is hardly surprising that the company was quick to offer its customers access to event contracts. That has proven to be an astute move, given that the company's event contract business grew transaction revenues by more than 10x year over year in the second quarter. Don't get too excited; there are some potential downsides to this development.

Big event-driven growth for Robinhood

In the second quarter of 2025, Robinhood was just entering the event contract space. It generated around $10 million in transaction revenue, which was barely a blip compared to the $589 million in transaction revenues during that quarter. But event contract revenue has grown materially, hitting $156 million in the second quarter of 2026. That's taken event contracts from a blip to 20% of the company's transaction revenues, second only to options, which produced $342 million in revenue (nearly 45% of transaction revenues).

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Before you assume this is a new growth platform for Robinhood, consider the company's crypto business. Transactions from crypto trading declined 38% year over year, and a huge 25% sequentially from the first quarter of 2026. Revenues in this business have fallen for three consecutive quarters, with the second-quarter tally representing less than 30% of the revenue generated at the peak in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Are aggressive investors just following the crowd?

Given those two trends, investors should step back and look at Robinhood's larger business. Its specific goal is to "democratize finance for all," bringing new people into the world of investing. By definition, that means younger, less experienced investors. The very type of investor that is likely to be willing to take on big risks and shift between investment approaches as they learn.

Event contracts, meanwhile, are akin to betting. And there are some very big events that have been happening that would likely draw people into the event space, including the World Cup and U.S. mid-term elections. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have been volatile and performed poorly, which would likely lead investors to look for more compelling opportunities. In other words, high-risk investors may have just shifted to a new "hot" investment theme.

If that is the case, then event contracts aren't the huge growth opportunity they may now seem to be. That isn't to suggest that they will go away, but 10x growth probably isn't representative of the long-term revenue opportunity. It is likely a mistake for investors to extrapolate this innovative finance company's event-driven growth too far into the future.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.