US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood's crypto arm fined $30 mln by New York State's financial regulator

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood Markets Inc $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules.

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Tuesday that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks.

The online trading app has been at the center of several regulatory probes, including those sparked by last year's frenzy in meme stocks.

"We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final," Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood, said on Tuesday.

The company has made "significant progress" in building its legal, compliance and cybersecurity programs, Crumpton added.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood Crypto would also be required to retain an independent consultant to evaluate its compliance practices, the NYDFS said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOOD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular