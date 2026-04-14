Robinhood vs. Schwab: Which Investing Platform is the Smarter Bet Now?

With the investing landscape changing at a rapid pace, Robinhood Markets HOOD and Charles Schwab SCHW have emerged as two major players in online brokerage. While both are seeking to capture a larger share of the digital investing and wealth management market, their business models and investor appeal differ meaningfully.



Robinhood has disrupted the industry with its intuitive, mobile-first trading platform and growing push into crypto and fintech innovation. Schwab, meanwhile, continues to leverage its scale, broad product lineup and strong reputation in wealth management to attract long-term investors.



The key question now is: which stock currently offers the stronger edge — HOOD or SCHW?

The Case for Robinhood

Robinhood is accelerating growth with rapid product rollouts and international expansion, aiming to become the "financial super app.” In March, it launched the Robinhood Platinum Card, a decade after unveiling the Robinhood Gold Card. This will likely further broaden its reach from “trading-first” users to a stickier, lifestyle-oriented customer base and potentially grow assets and retention across life stages.



Key 2025 launches included Robinhood Cortex (an AI assistant for market analysis and real-time insights), the Legend platform (advanced trading tools like futures, short selling and extended-hours index options) and Robinhood Social (a verified community with copy trading planned). It has also expanded into personal finance through banking services and a Gold credit card.



Globally, Robinhood is rolling out tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across 31 EU/EEA countries with 24/5 commission-free trading, with plans to tokenize private companies. New offices in Toronto and planned Asia-Pacific expansion (including acquisitions in Indonesia) are intended to diversify revenues and deepen its footprint.



HOOD is also betting big on the lucrative prediction markets, which are likely to be a billion-dollar business soon. The company’s other initiatives (including a partnership with Susquehanna International Group to acquire a 90% stake in MIAX Derivatives Exchange to launch a dedicated futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse) underscore its ambition to evolve into a full-scale financial services platform.



Robinhood is also investing in crypto (tokenization, platform upgrades, acquisitions and EU expansion). But recent volatility in Bitcoin and other digital assets has weighed on investor sentiment and trading activity, with crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) declining steadily. Though HOOD is trying to move beyond its image as a crypto-centric firm, changing that perception will take time.

The Case for Schwab

With more than $12 trillion in total client assets and a dominant position in both retail brokerage and advisor custody, Schwab benefits from deep client relationships and recurring revenue streams. Its acquisition of TD Ameritrade (“TDA”) in 2020 solidified its leadership among retail and institutional investors.



Even as wealth management shifts toward digital-first models, Schwab is expanding its branch network while upgrading its platform for younger investors through better digital tools and offerings like the Schwab Teen Investor account. The company is also set to enter spot cryptocurrency trading in the first half of 2026.



Schwab’s RIA custody business is one of the largest in the United States, and demand for independent advisors continues to grow. The integration of TDA enhanced the company’s ability to scale and serve this high-margin segment. The company is leveraging AI and launched Advisor ProDirect, expanded its no-transaction-fee fund platform, invested in Qapita and Wealth.com and acquired Forge Global to broaden alternatives, private-stock plans, liquidity and estate tools. These initiatives are likely to strengthen client engagement and satisfaction, encouraging clients to consolidate a greater share of their assets with Schwab.



A key strength of Schwab is its diversified revenue base, which includes net interest income (NII), asset management fees and advisory services. Rising interest rates over the past two years significantly boosted the company’s net interest margin (NIM). Also, its focus on repaying high-cost bank supplemental funding balances will drive NIM.



Schwab’s scale and trusted platform position it well to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, especially as cryptocurrency adoption becomes increasingly mainstream.

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for HOOD & SCHW?

Analysts are turning bearish on HOOD. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised lower to $2.07 and $2.57, respectively. This implies growth of almost 1% and 23.8% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for HOOD





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, Schwab’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised north over the past week to $5.86 and $6.80, respectively. The consensus mark for SCHW’s 2026 and 2027 earnings suggests 20.3% and 16.1% growth, respectively.

Earnings Estimates for SCHW





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD & SCHW: Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

This year, Robinhood’s shares have lost investor confidence amid the crypto sell-off and broader market weakness. HOOD has declined 36.6%, while Schwab fell just 3.1%. Further, both have underperformed the industry. In terms of investor sentiment, SCHW has the edge.

YTD Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, HOOD is currently trading at the 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.65X. SCHW stock, on the other hand, is currently trading at the 12-month trailing P/TB of 7.33X.

HOOD & SCHW P/TB Ratio





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, Schwab is trading at a slight discount compared with HOOD.

Robinhood or Schwab: Which Brokerage Stock Has More Upside?

Schwab appears to be the better investing option than Robinhood, thanks to its scale, stability and diversified business model. With more than $12 trillion in client assets, a leading retail brokerage and advisor custody franchise, and recurring revenues from NII, asset management fees and advisory services, Schwab is built for long-term resilience. Its integration of TD Ameritrade, continued digital upgrades and expansion into spot crypto trading also position it to serve both traditional and next-generation investors.



Robinhood remains innovative, but its heavier reliance on crypto, prediction markets and rapid expansion makes its growth story more volatile. That contrast is showing up in fundamentals. Schwab’s 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates have moved higher, while Robinhood’s have been revised downward. Schwab’s stock has also held up far better this year and trades at a slight discount.



Currently, HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while SCHW has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.