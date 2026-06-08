Robinhood vs. Coinbase: Which Fintech Company Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

Robinhood and Coinbase have been battered this year amid a prolonged crypto correction.

Coinbase is diversifying into prediction markets, which already have an annualized revenue run rate above $100 million.

Robinhood has been in prediction markets longer and has more revenue streams to compensate for crypto slowdowns.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are two of the most well-known new-age fintech stocks. While big banks have dominated the financial landscape for centuries, these companies operate digitally and have attracted younger investors. Although these stocks cater to the same general audiences, their differences make it easier to decide which one is right for you.

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High-risk, high-reward fintech stocks

Robinhood and Coinbase are both risky growth stocks. They aren't as stable as big banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America, which have less volatility and higher yields.

Both stocks rally and crash hard. For instance, Coinbase stock more than doubled between April 2025 and June 2025, but it's down by roughly 30% year to date. Robinhood crashed so dramatically in 2022 that it almost became a penny stock, but it has gained almost 1,000% since 2023. Still, it's down by 25% year to date.

While these stocks are volatile, long-term growth trends for the fintech industry make the sharp price movements worth it. Mordor Intelligence projects a 15.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the fintech market through 2030. Robinhood and Coinbase are both in a promising industry and growing faster than the competition and have three-year revenue CAGRs of 48.3% and 31%, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies dictate both of these stocks

Even though these companies have a history of outgrowing the fintech market and delivering exceptional returns in good economic conditions, they have been sluggish year to date. That runs in sharp contrast to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is up 8% in 2026.

Cryptocurrencies are the main explanation for this disconnect. Bitcoin has dropped by more than 30% year to date, a similar performance to Robinhood and Coinbase.

Coinbase needs enthusiasm around cryptocurrencies to deliver solid returns. The five-year charts for Coinbase and Bitcoin look quite similar, with both assets rising and falling at roughly the same intervals.

The ongoing crypto downturn had a noticeable impact on Coinbase's Q1 results. Revenue reached $1.4 billion, down 21% sequentially and 30.5% year over year. Robinhood's cryptocurrency revenue tumbled 47% year over year in Q1, underscoring that Coinbase isn't the only company struggling to gain footing amid the crypto correction.

Robinhood's diversification makes it more resilient amid the crypto downturn

Coinbase's earnings report didn't offer much to cheer about, with CEO Brian Armstrong saying the company "executed well on what was in our control in Q1." CFO Alesia Haas also cited "softer" market conditions. However, there was a good thing that came from Q1 earnings.

Coinbase announced that its annualized revenue from its prediction market segment exceeded $100 million after the first two full months of being live. It represents Coinbase's efforts to diversify away from crypto, rather than putting all its eggs in one basket.

While it's a good move to offer more than just crypto, Robinhood simply crushes Coinbase in this regard. Robinhood still delivered 15% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 despite a massive slowdown in crypto.

Robinhood also entered prediction markets earlier, resulting in $147 million in Q1 revenue from "other transaction revenue," which mainly consists of prediction market revenue. That part of the business grew by 320% year over year.

Options and equity revenue were up by 8% and 46% year over year, respectively. Its net interest revenue also jumped 24% year over year.

All these revenue sources show that Robinhood isn't as dependent on crypto as Coinbase. While Coinbase has more to gain if Bitcoin stages a massive recovery, Robinhood is the safer pick of these two investments.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.