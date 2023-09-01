News & Insights

Robinhood, USMS sign share repurchase agreement for Bankman-Fried's stake

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 01, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood HOOD.O said on Friday it had entered into a share repurchase agreement with the United States Marshal Service(USMS) to buy back stock from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

The shares of Robinhood were seized and subsequently transferred to the custody of the U.S. government after Bankman-Fried's FTX and Emergent filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

