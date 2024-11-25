News & Insights

Stocks

Robinhood upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 25, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood (HOOD) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $55, up from $24. The company’s revenue growth looks stronger post the election, boosted by more sustained retail trading as support for crypto broadens, acquisitions open up, and “animal spirits revive,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Robinhood is “clearly executing” on plans to broaden its offerings to capture more wallet share and expand its total addressable market, notably in the recently announced acquisition of a registered investment advisor custody platform. While the shares are up over 100% this year, Morgan Stanley sees “more room to run” given Robinhood’s “discounted valuation,” expanding pace of new initiatives and animal spirits post election that it thinks will likely continue into 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.