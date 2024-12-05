Robinhood upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro upgraded Robinhood (HOOD) to Buy from Neutral with a $46 price target after assuming coverage of the name.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.