US Markets

Robinhood trading app out of service on day of heavy volume

Contributors
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published

Trading on Robinhood, a stock trading app popular with millennials, was down on Monday, preventing its customers from buying and selling shares in a session that saw the market stage a major rebound from last week's slump.

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Trading on Robinhood, a stock trading app popular with millennials, was down on Monday, preventing its customers from buying and selling shares in a session that saw the market stage a major rebound from last week's slump.

"We are still experiencing system-wide issues. Our team is continuing to work to resolve this and we'll provide updates as they become available," Robinhood tweeted at about 4:07 p.m. EST (2107 GMT). "We apologize again for the trouble this has caused and appreciate your patience with us as we work to resume service."

The interruption came on a day of much higher-than-usual volume as Wall Street rebounded from last week's sharp sell-off, which was tied to worries about the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged over 5% on Monday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each jumped more than 4%.

About 14 billion shares changed hands during Monday's session, compared with a 9.5 billion-share average for the last 20 days.

A Robinhood representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trading startup Robinhood launches fractional share purchases on app

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular