US Markets

Robinhood to pay $65 mln fine to settle SEC charges of misleading customers

Contributor
Pete Schroeder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Popular online brokerage Robinhood has agreed to pay a $65 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled customers.

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Popular online brokerage Robinhood has agreed to pay a $65 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled customers.

The SEC claimed in a statement that the company failed to inform customers about payments it received from trading firms to route customer orders through them, a move that resulted in customers paying higher prices to execute trades. The company neither admitted or denied guilt while paying the penalty.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular