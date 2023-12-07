News & Insights

Robinhood to launch commission-free crypto trading in EU - Bloomberg News

December 07, 2023 — 12:43 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O is launching commission-free crypto trading in the European Union, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The app, which will go live on Thursday, will allow European investors to buy and sell more than 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana's SOL, Robinhood's Crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat told Bloomberg in an interview.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The launch comes a week after Robinhood announced it will roll out brokerage services in the UK as part of an international expansion plan to "democratise finance" and increase access to markets.

The Silicon Valley-based company does not have any imminent plans to offer its crypto services to UK investors, Kerbrat said in the interview, citing a lack of regulatory clarity around digital assets in the country.

