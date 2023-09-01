News & Insights

US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood to buy back Bankman-Fried's stake for $605.7 mln from US govt

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 01, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds deal value in paragraph 1, details and shares of agreement in paragraph 3-5

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood HOOD.O said on Friday it had entered into a share repurchase agreement with the United States Marshal Service(USMS) for $605.7 million to buy back stock from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

The shares of Robinhood were seized and subsequently transferred to the custody of the U.S. government after Bankman-Fried's FTX and Emergent filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

Robinhood shares climbed 2% in premarket trading on the news.

Robinhood had first disclosed its intention to buy back the stake in February and had said the company's board had authorized it to pursue purchasing most or all of the stock.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.