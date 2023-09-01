Robinhood to buy back Bankman-Fried's stake for $605.7 mln from US govt

Adds deal value in paragraph 1, details and shares of agreement in paragraph 3-5

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood HOOD.O said on Friday it had entered into a share repurchase agreement with the United States Marshal Service(USMS) for $605.7 million to buy back stock from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies.

The shares of Robinhood were seized and subsequently transferred to the custody of the U.S. government after Bankman-Fried's FTX and Emergent filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

Robinhood shares climbed 2% in premarket trading on the news.

Robinhood had first disclosed its intention to buy back the stake in February and had said the company's board had authorized it to pursue purchasing most or all of the stock.

