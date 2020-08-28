Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood Taps Former Fidellity, Wells Fargo Execs as Compliance Heads

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Robinhood (Shutterstock/ Opture Design)

Trading platform Robinhood announced on Thursday it hired two executives to lead compliance work onÂ its financial and securities teams.

  • According to an announcement posted on Robinhoodâs website, Norm Askensas, formerly head of compliance for Fidelity Institutional, will lead compliance for the companyâs financial team.Â 
  • In addition, Kelly Zigatis, former head of oversight and control at Wells Fargo Advisors,Â shall do so for Robinhoodâs securities team.Â 
  • Both of the new compliance executives are expected to join the firm in September, Robinhood said. Earlier this month, Robinhood had also announced the completion of a Series G funding round which raised $200 million for the firm, taking its overall valuation to $11.2 billion.Â 
  • In December 2019, the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) had imposed a $1.25 million fine on Robinhood because it found the trading platform, which is known for offering zero-commission trades, had failed to ensure its customers were receiving the best deal on their orders.Â 

