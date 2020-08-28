Robinhood Taps Former Fidellity, Wells Fargo Execs as Compliance Heads

Trading platform Robinhood announced on Thursday it hired two executives to lead compliance work onÂ its financial and securities teams.

According to an announcement posted on Robinhoodâs website, Norm Askensas, formerly head of compliance for Fidelity Institutional, will lead compliance for the companyâs financial team.Â



In addition, Kelly Zigatis, former head of oversight and control at Wells Fargo Advisors,Â shall do so for Robinhoodâs securities team.Â



Both of the new compliance executives are expected to join the firm in September, Robinhood said. Earlier this month, Robinhood had also announced the completion of a Series G funding round which raised $200 million for the firm, taking its overall valuation to $11.2 billion.Â



In December 2019, the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) had imposed a $1.25 million fine on Robinhood because it found the trading platform, which is known for offering zero-commission trades, had failed to ensure its customers were receiving the best deal on their orders.Â

