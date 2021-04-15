Robinhood sues to invalidate Massachusetts fiduciary rule

BOSTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood on Thursday sued to invalidate Massachusetts' recently-adopted fiduciary rule and block state regulators from proceeding with charges it encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits.

Robinhood in a lawsuit filed in state court in Boston said the fiduciary standard of conduct for broker-dealers that Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office adopted last year violates state and federal law.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chris Reese)

