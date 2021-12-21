Robinhood Stock Reaches New Low: Now What?

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock is getting crushed, as reflected through the continued decline in its price. It’s worth noting that Robinhood stock fell below its IPO price of $38 and recently created a new low of $17.08.

The massive drop in price follows the slowdown in its key performance metrics and conservative Q4 guidance.

For context, Robinhood’s monthly active user (MAU) base, average revenue per user (ARPU), and adjusted EBITDA marked a decline during the last reported quarter.

Robinhood’s MAU base declined to 18.9 million in Q3 from 21.3 million in Q2. Moreover, net cumulative funded accounts remained almost flat compared to Q2. Robinhood’s ARPU fell both on a year-over-year and sequential basis. Further, an adjusted EBITDA loss of $84 million compared unfavorably to earnings of $59 million in the prior-year quarter.

Citing lower retail trading activity, Robinhood doesn’t expect its December quarter revenues to surpass $325 million. This indicates that revenues could continue to decline on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Now What?

While Robinhood listed seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity for its conservative guidance, Brian Bedell of Deutsche Bank sees competitive fintech apps continuing to “encroach into Robinhood’s total addressable market and pressure Robinhood’s positioning, or at least its long-term growth ambitions.”

Bedell expects Robinhood to remain dependent on trading volumes and cryptocurrency capabilities in the near future to “fund longer-term growth initiatives and return to profitability.”

The analyst kept a Hold rating on Robinhood stock with a price target of $17.

Meanwhile, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool indicates that investors have been accumulating Robinhood stock on weakness. The data shows that 5% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their stakes in Robinhood in the past month.

Wall Street’s Take

Given the moderation in the growth rate, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Robinhood stock. On TipRanks, Robinhood has received 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 2 Sells for a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Further, Robinhood’s stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show solid upside due to the recent correction in its price. The average Robinhood price target of $40.92 indicates 127% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.