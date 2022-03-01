Robinhood Stock Now Trades Cheaper Than Traditional Brokerages. Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets stock (NASDAQ: HOOD) has declined by close to 70% from its IPO price, trading at levels of around $12 per share currently. The decline comes as the big “meme” stock and speculative cryptocurrency boom seen earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic cools off, with Robinhood also facing regulatory scrutiny surrounding its payment for order flow revenue model. Now following the sell-off, the once high-flying fintech stock is actually valued at lower multiples compared to more mature brokerage rivals. For instance, Robinhood trades at just a little over 5x projected 2022 revenues, below larger rivals Charles Schwab stock, which trades at close to 8x consensus 2022 revenue, and Interactive Brokers stock, which trades at almost 10x consensus revenues.

Now there are a couple of good reasons why Robinhood currently trades at a depressed valuation versus its peers. As the broader markets likely remain bearish with interest rates on the rise and geopolitical tensions growing, Robinhood could see lower transaction revenues, which accounted for over 70% of the company’s topline in 2021. We also forecast that the company’s overall revenues will decline marginally this year. In comparison, rivals such as Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers, are both poised to post high single-digit to low double-digit growth this year, per consensus figures, given their large exposure to interest income and the sizable base of assets on their platform. For perspective, the average assets held in Robinhood’s accounts stand at under $6,000 compared to Charles Schwab which holds over $200,000 in average assets per account. Besides driving net interest income, a higher base of assets would also mean that customer loyalty will be higher in the current scenario.

That being said, we see a lot of value in Robinhood stock at current levels. Robinhood has proven to be agile and innovative and has a good understanding of young retail investors and this should help it adapt to the currently bearish market. Robinhood has a sizable customer base, with around 23 million funded accounts as of Q4 2021, and this could allow it to cross-sell other financial products and services. Some products that we could see from the company in the near term include tax-advantaged retirement accounts, fully paid securities lending, and a crypto wallet. Now, the scrutiny into Robinhood’s order flow-based revenue model remains a concern, but we think it’s unlikely that the model will face an outright ban by the SEC. Moreover, Robinhood’s sizable crypto business, which accounted for almost a third of its transaction revenue in 2021, could also hedge this to an extent, as the SEC doesn’t really control the crypto market.

We value the stock at about $20 per share, which is about 65% ahead of the current market price. See our analysis on Robinhood Markets Valuation: Is HOOD Stock Expensive Or Cheap? for more details on Robinhood Markets stock valuation. For more information on Robinhood’s business model and revenue trends, check out our dashboard on Robinhood Markets Revenue: How HOOD Makes Money.

Here you’ll find our previous coverage of Robinhood stock, where you can track our view over time.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] HOOD Return -18% -35% -35% S&P 500 Return -3% -8% 96% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/27/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.