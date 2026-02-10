Robinhood Stock Drops 8% After Growth Disappoints in Q4 2025

Key Points

Robinhood's growth slowed to end 2025 as crypto markets stalled out.

Operating leverage continues to be strong and Robinhood is now a highly profitable business.

Investors are weighing just how much growth should be priced into the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock traded down 8% shortly after earnings were released on Tuesday and investors had a lot to digest. The growth rate is slowing to a more modest 27% after growing triple digits at times in 2025, which is understandable given the drop in the crypto market. But there's also a lot to like for long-term investors like a rapid rise in Gold subscribers and larger accounts overall. I covered the good and the bad in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 10, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.