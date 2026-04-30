Robinhood Stock Is Dropping After Q1 2026 Earnings -- What Happened and What to Do Next

Key Points

Investors did not like what they heard from Robinhood's Q1 2026 earnings report.

Cryptocurrency revenue plummeted.

The fintech operator needs to expand its revenue base.

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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) did not win over investors with its first-quarter 2026 earnings report. The stock price moved lower after the report's release, and the main culprit was Robinhood's sometimes volatile cryptocurrency revenue.

Robinhood can rebound from this, but it's going to have to ramp up its progress in generating revenue from other areas of its business.

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Here's what didn't go well for Robinhood

Over the last several years, cryptocurrencies have been a growth engine for the company, but the revenue has swung wildly and hasn't been reliable. That trend continued for the first-quarter results in 2026. Robinhood reported crypto revenue of $134 million, which was a 47% drop from Q1 2025.

Part of that is just the different cycles of cryptocurrencies, as investors flock to the space when prices are up but trade less when prices are down. Even though that may be expected, investors still didn't like seeing that 47% drop, which is why the company needs to expand its revenue sources.

What shows promise

Peeling back the layers of the earnings report, there were actually some promising developments. The first was with Robinhood's "other transactions" segment, which mostly consists of its event contracts, or what some may call prediction markets. Revenue for that segment was $147 million, a 320% increase from the same period a year ago.

Robinhood also saw a 32% increase in its subscription membership, Robinhood Gold, which generated $50 million in sales.

What long-term Robinhood investors need to consider

If crypto enters a more bullish cycle, Robinhood's crypto segment should see revenue growth, temporarily alleviating some concerns.

In the meantime, it's still important for the fintech operator to keep building out its other revenue sources. It doesn't want to get stuck being overly reliant on crypto trading activity, as we just witnessed what a slump in revenue from that segment will do to the stock price.

Robinhood can still reward long-term investors, but the company needs to keep showing progress in building out its prediction market and adding new members to its subscription service.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.