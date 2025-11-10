Robinhood Stock Dazzles Investors. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.

Key Points

Robinhood's revenue doubled from last year in the third quarter, and net income grew even faster.

The financial services platform relies on alternative investments for a large portion of its revenue growth.

Its stock trades at a premium valuation.

As we get closer to the end of the year, there are cracks starting to show up in the stock market. The S&P 500 has made a resounding comeback from earlier losses this year, but it's starting to slip.

There are multiple reasons the market could be having a dip. Its value looks inflated, with an average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 28, higher than its five-year average of 26. A few huge stocks account for a large percentage of the market. Inflation is still high, as is unemployment.

These are all indicators that there may be a correction on the way.

When a thriving market starts to teeter, the most likely places you'll see it are in the highly valued stocks. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), for example, reported a blowout third-quarter earnings report, but its stock fell anyway.

After a run-up of 326% over the past year alone, and trading at a lofty valuation, its stock price already has too much growth built into it. Here's what's happening, why the market has been all over Robinhood, and why you shouldn't buy it today.

Zooming in

Robinhood has been achieving high growth as it expands its platform and draws engagement from new and existing customers. It became infamous for hosting the "meme stock" craze a few years ago, but it's developing a compelling financial services platform, bringing it into the mainstream.

Investing is still its core product, for now. Transaction-based revenue increased 129% year over year in the 2025 third quarter, with cryptocyurrency trading up 300%, options trading up 50%, and equities trading up 132%. Total revenue, which also includes net interest income and membership fees, doubled year over year to $1.3 billion.

The low-cost platform is extremely profitable as the company scales up, and net income increased 271% over last year to $556 million.

It added 2.5 million new accounts, or a 10% increase over last year, and more customers are choosing to pay for a Gold membership, which costs $50 annually and comes with perks like matching retirement fund contributions. Gold memberships increased 77% over last year to 3.9 million.

Management is rolling out new services in new regions all the time. It's adding more traditional features like bank accounts and credit cards, which add growth opportunities while also creating stability for a company that's reliant on cryptocurrency trading for a large percentage of its total growth.

Zooming out

Robinhood has so much going on and so much opportunity. Its management is thinking fresh and vibrantly, and it's laying the foundation to be a formidable financial company that could easily challenge the big players today. It has "growth investor" written all over it.

However, there are risks to consider. The most obvious one is that it's thriving in a strong bull market, when people are willing to take greater risks and pour large sums of money into potentially speculative investments. Although interest rates are still high, there's a feeling of "easy money" in the air that's attractive to many investors, especially the young and untested.

It's also being driven by the more-speculative parts of its business, with both cryptocurrency and options trading accounting for more revenue than equities.

While Robinhood is establishing other parts of its business to gain stability and vary its revenue streams, it's ultimately still being driven by market euphoria, or exactly the environment Warren Buffett says to be fearful of.

If there is a market correction soon or worse, Robinhood is the kind of stock that's likely to be impacted in a big way. Its high valuation makes that even more likely. It trades at a P/E of 64 and a price-to-sales ratio of 32.

That said, Robinhood looks like it has a long runway as it attracts a younger generation of investors. I would keep it on my watch list, but I wouldn't buy it today.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

