Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories

The retail investing boom delivered platforms that promised to democratize finance. The democratization happened, but investors are now voting no.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Webull (NASDAQ: BULL) are three of the most prominent names in digital-first platforms for investors who prefer apps over branches. Yet even with some strong recent earnings and diversification, falling share prices, high expectations, regulatory risks, and economic uncertainty are clouding their outlooks.

This earnings season has shown how their stories diverge. One is maturing into a real earner. One is reinventing itself as a full-service bank. And one will soon give an update. Understanding the differences among them is key to knowing whether any of them belongs in a portfolio.

SoFi: Outgrowing Its Origins

SoFi’s first-quarter results represent the strongest fundamental case of the three. Revenue for this year’s first three months came in at a record $1.09 billion, up 41% year-over-year. That represented a 31% EBITDA margin, meaning considerable operating leverage from its ongoing shift toward a diversified digital bank. Net income reached $167 million, or 12 cents a share, for the quarter, an impressive achievement for a company that just two years ago began its public life mostly as a student loan refinancer.

The transformation of SoFi is notable. Moving beyond a single loan category or revenue stream, it now operates across personal lending, home loans, a digital checking and savings platform, a credit card, an investing product, and a technology business that serves other financial institutions. Each of those segments cross-sells into the others. One member who comes for a savings account now has an option for a personal loan, a home loan, or an investment account. They can also refer a friend to capture an array of bonuses. That’s a real stickiness that can lead to premium value.

Like others in this slice of the financial sector, however, the stock tells a more ambivalent story. Despite its strong financials, SoFi shares are down roughly 40% so far this year, an unsettling drop for a company reporting record quarterly results. The explanation is partly the market, as rising deposit costs squeezed net interest margins to 5.94% from 6.01% a year earlier, and competition in personal loans and digital banking has intensified.

Analysts are cautious, with a majority leaning towards a rating of Hold. Of 21 analysts, 11 suggest Hold while seven rate the stock a Buy and three recommend Sell. The average 12-month price target is $22.56, suggesting a nearly 50% upside from current levels.

Robinhood: Rising Expectations, Less Confidence

Robinhood’s first quarter of 2026 told two stories. The headline numbers were solid. Total net revenue came in at $1.07 billion, up 15% from a year earlier, while its net income of $346 million and diluted earnings per share of 38 cents were up just 3%.

The results showed that its streak of profitable quarters continued, and members were signing up. Robinhood Gold subscribers, who pay for the privilege, jumped 36% year over year (YOY) to 4.3 million, suggesting that users are not just trading but committing to the platform.

Net deposits of $18 billion for the quarter represented a 22% annualized growth rate. Clearly, the company is still appealing to some serious money. Like SoFi, though, the market is unforgiving for high-profile growth stocks.

Although up, Robinhood’s revenue fell short of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Its earnings per share also missed forecasts, and the stock sold off.

The 15% slide just added to the pain during this up-and-down year. Year-to-date, Robinhood is down roughly one-third, sitting at just half the value it reached seven months ago. For investors who got in two years ago, the much-improved underlying business has paid off. But expectations are everything, and Robinhood has set itself up for disappointment.

The structural risk for Robinhood is its continued dependence on trading volumes. And it has been chasing the market, from equities, to options, to crypto, and to event contracts, meaning the prediction markets.

When markets are active and retail investors are engaged, Robinhood generates strong revenue. But when activity cools, so do results. Transaction-based revenue at the company was up 7% in the first quarter from a year earlier to $623 million, but down 20% from last year’s final three months.

Still, analysts remain mildly optimistic. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 are rating the stock a Buy, while five say Hold and two suggest Sell. The overall rating is a Moderate Buy, with a $107.88 price target within the next 12 months.

Webull: Much the Same But Different

Webull remains the most speculative play in this slice of the retail trading market. Investors are waiting for proof that its growth can translate into sustainable profits.

Founded in Asia by a former Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) executive, the U.S.-based company is pushing heavily into the domestic market with higher marketing spend and increased focus. And on the surface, it’s growing rapidly.

Webull’s earnings last year highlighted a sharp step-up in scale, with full-year revenue reaching $571 million, up 46% from 2024. Like its competitors, results were driven primarily by higher trading-related revenue, which itself grew about 59% YOY.

Customer assets ended the year at $24.6 billion, an 81% increase, supported by $8.6 billion of net deposits, up 91% versus the prior year. Adjusted net income rose roughly tenfold to $84 million, and the company swung from a $22.7 million net loss the previous year to $24.8 million of positive income in 2025, its first year as a public company.

That growth, however, came with a cost, especially in the fourth quarter. Total revenue in those three months grew about 50% YOY to $165.2 million, above analysts’ expectations. Adjusted operating profit per share came in at 4 cents, slightly below the expected level. At the same time, the company’s adjusted operating margin compressed to 13% as customer acquisition spend more than doubled from a year earlier to $52.8 million.

Its expansion plans are aggressive. In 2025, Webull relaunched U.S. crypto, expanded bond trading, rolled out its Vega AI tool, and entered new markets such as the EU and South Korea. While the U.S. is its largest established market, the company is also pushing hard in the APAC region, with Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia as primary sources of new customer demand.

Analyst coverage is thinner than for Robinhood or SoFi. With only five analysts following the company, three rate the stock a Buy, one says Hold and one rates it a Sell. The consensus for the five is a Moderate Buy. The 12-month price target is $13, more than an 80% upside from the company’s current level. And while the stock is down roughly 40% over the past year, more recent months show it performing better than competitors.

Retail Trading Platforms Face Common Risks

Despite their differences, Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull each face a common set of risks that investors should keep in mind. None of them pay dividends, and all three are sensitive to the broader market environment in ways that traditional banks are not. A sustained drop in trading volumes, an economic slowdown, or a regulatory crackdown could hit earnings hard.

Competition from large incumbents like Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), which have much more firepower, may be a permanent ceiling. And as investors age, so do their comfort levels. Gen Z and Millennials won’t trade as they do now forever.

SoFi Offers the Strongest Long-Term Case

Among the three, SoFi presents the most balanced investment case right now, despite the lower analyst rating. Robinhood is a legitimate option for investors who want leveraged exposure to retail trading activity. Webull, which is the easiest to call, probably deserves a wait-and-see.

After all, in fintech, patience is usually rewarded over impulse. Platforms that compound over a decade are the ones that prove themselves quarter after quarter, and right now, each of these is telling a different story.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.