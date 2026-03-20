Robinhood Social Beta: Is it a New Driver of Top-Line Growth?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD is taking a step toward becoming a hub for active traders by launching the beta version of its in-app community feature, Robinhood Social. Introduced at the HOOD Summit last year, the platform is designed to bring trading discussions, strategies and execution into one integrated environment. The rollout begins with a limited group of 1,000 highly active users, with plans to expand access to another 10,000 participants in the coming weeks.



A core feature of Robinhood Social is its emphasis on authenticity. Unlike traditional social platforms, every user profile is verified through KYC checks, ensuring that participants are real individuals. This approach aims to address a major challenge in online trading communities — distinguishing credible insights from misleading or anonymous content. Users can follow other traders, exchange ideas and monitor real-time, verified trades, reducing uncertainty around market information.



The beta version introduces several interactive tools. Users can create detailed trader profiles showcasing performance metrics, such as daily and annual profit and loss. They can post, comment and engage with others while executing trades directly from their feed. The platform supports multiple asset classes, including stocks, single-leg options, cryptocurrencies and prediction markets, offering a comprehensive trading experience within a social framework.



Robinhood plans to refine the platform based on insights gathered from its initial user base. Future updates are expected to include news feeds, expanded trading capabilities like futures and multi-leg options, and features allowing users to follow insiders, hedge funds and even politicians.



The company is also using the beta phase to strengthen moderation policies and address potential technical gaps.

How Will the Effort Drive Top-Line Growth?

Overall, the launch reached a milestone in Robinhood’s effort to merge social interaction with active trading, positioning itself at the intersection of fintech and community-driven investing.



Robinhood’s largest revenue stream comes from transaction-based income, particularly payment for order flow and spreads on options and crypto trades. By embedding social interaction directly into the app, where users can see live trades, discuss strategies and act instantly, the platform lowers friction between idea generation and execution.



This is expected to result in more frequent trading, especially among active users, directly boosting transaction revenues.



A built-in social network will increase the time users spend on the platform. Such an “all-in-one” experience is expected to strengthen user loyalty, reducing churn and increasing lifetime value per customer — critical for long-term revenue growth.

What Are Robinhood’s Peers Doing to Stay Competitive?

Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR are the two closest peers of Robinhood.



On March 2, Schwab completed its $660-million all-cash acquisition of Forge Global Holdings. The deal supports Schwab’s push into private markets for retail and advisor clients by expanding access to private securities. Forge also strengthens Schwab Alternative Investments Select, available to retail households with more than $5 million in assets at Schwab.



Interactive Brokers is growing organically. It has expanded Swedish ISK accounts to include global futures, options and portfolio lending. In 2025, it widened market access by adding Brazilian equities (B3), UAE stocks (Abu Dhabi and Dubai exchanges) and the Taipei Exchange. Interactive Brokers also launched the Karta Visa card, introduced Connections for related investing ideas, rolled out zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore, launched NISA accounts in Japan and expanded Forecast Contracts into Europe.

HOOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

In the past six months, Robinhood shares have lost 40.5% compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline.



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HOOD has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 7.92X compared with the industry average of 2.88X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.7% and 20.9%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $2.31 and $2.79 per share, respectively.



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Currently, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.