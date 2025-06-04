Robinhood Shares Hit All-Time High Following Bitstamp Deal Closure

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD touched an all-time high of $72.72 during yesterday’s trading session after announcing the completion of the acquisition of global cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp Ltd.



Founded in 2011, Bitstamp has offices in Luxembourg, the U.K., Slovenia, Singapore and the United States. With this acquisition, Robinhood will be able to significantly enhance its crypto offerings as Bitstamp features more than 85 tradable assets.



Also, the deal introduces Robinhood’s first institutional crypto business.



Johann Kerbrat, the general manager of Robinhood Crypto, said, “The acquisition of Bitstamp is a major step in growing our crypto business. Bitstamp’s highly trusted and long standing global exchange has shown resilience through market cycles. By seamlessly coupling customer experience with safety across geographies, the Bitstamp team has established one of the strongest reputations across retail and institutional crypto investors.”

Robinhood Shares Ride on the Recent Crypto Market Rally

For HOOD stock, the surge to a new high has come at a time when stocks and cryptos are witnessing a rebound, with Bitcoin setting fresh records. Riding on the crypto wave, in May, Robinhood agreed to acquire WonderFi, a leader in digital asset products and services in Canada. Thus, the company aims to capitalize on the rising crypto demand among Canadian investors.



Further, since Donald Trump was elected President, the demand for crypto has increased as regulators have been easing norms and regulations for firms to venture into digital assets. In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic crypto reserve. Thus, new investors are being attracted to cryptocurrencies to boost their returns and leverage the benefit of diversification as an asset class.



In addition to this, on Feb. 13, 2025, Trump announced a plan for “reciprocal” tariffs to reduce the fiscal trade deficit. The move brought concerns regarding potential tariff wars, leading to higher market volatility. Though the situation has pacified to some extent in light of a pause on tariffs as countries negotiate, uncertainty continues to linger surrounding the impacts of tariff policies. This heightened volatility has led to increased market participation, which has been contributing to the crypto rally.



For Robinhood, the heightened volatility in the crypto markets is a positive because it will likely aid its transaction-based revenues.



In the first three months of 2025, HOOD’s cryptocurrency revenues were $252 million, constituting 27.2% of the total net revenues. Over five years (2019-2024), the metric witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 140.3%.

HOOD Gets Further Impetus From Business Diversification

Robinhood became extremely popular among younger generations, riding on the meme stock wave in early 2021. However, since its IPO in July 2021, the company has taken several steps to evolve from merely being a brokerage firm to a more mature and diversified entity, striving to become a one-stop shop for building generational wealth.



Last week, the company rolled out Robinhood Legend, a browser-based desktop trading platform, in the U.K. after launching the same in the United States in October 2024.



In March 2025, Robinhood launched a prediction market hub. In the same month, the company launched Robinhood Strategies, Robinhood Banking and Robinhood Cortex, a suite of new features, to boost the wealth management offerings for its Robinhood Gold members. In January 2025, the company launched Futures, while in December 2024, it introduced the Tax Lots feature for investors.



In February 2025, Robinhood acquired TradePMR to expand into the registered investment advisor’s custody market. In July 2024, HOOD acquired Pluto Capital Inc. With the integration of the latter’s advanced capabilities, the former is set to revolutionize the investment experience for its users.



Additionally, the company launched its first-ever credit card in March 2024.



Thus, rapid product innovation through vertical integration will likely expand HOOD’s client base, enabling greater operating leverage and paving the way for sustained profitability. Further, easier regulations for digital asset businesses, along with heightened volatility due to tariff policy concerns, complement HOOD’s efforts to improve its top line through product diversification.

Robinhood’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

So far this year, HOOD shares have soared 92.5%, significantly outperforming the industry’s 7.6% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

