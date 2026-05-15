Robinhood Shares Gain on Higher April 2026 Equity & Options DATs

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 5.2% following the release of its April 2026 operating data. The company reported an increase in equity and options Daily Average Trades (DATs) in the reported month on a year-over-year and a sequential basis.



Equity DATs were 4 million, up 1% from the previous month and 23% from April 2025. Options DATs rose 8% sequentially and 7% year over year to 1.3 million. However, crypto DATs declined 18% from the previous month and 20% from the prior-year month to 0.6 million.



HOOD’s total platform assets climbed to $345.4 billion, marking a 49% year-over-year jump, supported by continued strong net deposits. In April 2026 alone, Robinhood reported $6 billion in net deposits, contributing meaningfully to the expansion of assets under management. Funded customers totaled 27.6 million, up 7% year over year.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were $248.5 billion, up 57% year over year. Options contracts traded increased 34% year over year to 224.8 million. Robinhood App crypto notional trading volumes declined 37% from the prior-year month to $5.4 billion. For April 2026, Robinhood reported Bitstamp crypto notional trading volume of $6.5 billion. Hence, overall crypto notional trading volumes were $11.9 billion, up 38% year over year.



At the end of the reported month, cash sweep balances were $27.6 billion, down 4% year over year, while margin balances surged 114% to $18 billion. Securities lending revenues rose 28% from April 2025 to $32 million, underscoring the operating leverage created by higher platform assets.

Our Take on HOOD

Elevated share-based compensation and operations in a highly regulated market expose Robinhood to higher compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny. Weaker performance of the crypto markets continues to be a near-term concern for the company.



In the past six months, HOOD shares have declined 30.4% against the industry’s growth of 4.5%.



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Currently, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of HOOD’s Peers in April

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client DARTs on a year-over-year basis.



Total client DARTs for IBKR in April were 4,241,000, representing an 11% increase from April 2025 but down 2% from March 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 189 for April 2026. The metric declined 17% year over year and 5% from March 2026. Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 31% year over year and 2% from the last month to 4.86 million in April 2026.



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW reported a rise in trading volumes in April 2026.



Total trading volume was $62.2 trillion in April 2026. Average daily volume was $2.9 trillion, up 7.7% from April 2025. In the reported month, Tradeweb’s average daily trades were 179,005.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.