News & Insights

US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood sees $100 mln costs tied to regulatory issues in third quarter

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 29, 2023 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background and shares in paragraphs 2-5

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets HOOD.O expects a $100-million charge in the third quarter to resolve some legal and regulatory matters that were previously disclosed, the trading app operator said on Friday.

The company has had several run-ins with regulators. It was also at the center of the "meme stock" trading frenzy in early 2021, when a group of retail investors on social media bought shares of highly-shorted stocks such as GameStop GME.N.

However, a stormy economic climate last year spooked retail traders, Robinhood's chief customer base.

The company beat revenue expectations during the second quarter and reported a profit for the first time as a public company in August.

Robinhood's shares were marginally higher after the bell.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.