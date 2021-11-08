Robinhood Security Breach Exposes Data On Millions Of Customers

(RTTNews) - Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) said Monday that personal information of about 7 million Customers was compromised in a data breach late in the evening of November 3, and that an intruder demanded an extortion payment.

The attack has been contained and the company believes that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident, the financial services company said in a blog post.

According to the company, the intruder obtained a list of email addresses for about 5 million people, and full names for a different group of about 2 million people. The company also believes that for a more limited number of people—approximately 310 in total—additional personal information, including name, date of birth, and zip code, was exposed, with a subset of about 10 customers having more extensive account details revealed.

The company said it informed law enforcement and is continuing to investigate the incident with the help of Mandiant, an outside security firm.

