Robinhood says some customer accounts may have become target of hackers

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday some customers might have become a target of hackers because of their personal email accounts being compromised outside of its platform.

The issue did not occur from a breach in the firm's systems, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

"We're actively working with those impacted to secure their accounts", Robinhood added.

Robinhood, which is credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, has seen multiple outages since March due to higher-than-usual traffic to its app from a recent upsurge in day trade by retail investors.

Last month, Reuters reported that the firm had increased its latest funding round from investors to $660 million, giving it a valuation of $11.7 billion.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

