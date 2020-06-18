Robinhood says experiencing major trading outage

Contributor
John McCrank Reuters
Published

Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech startup credited with helping popularize trading with millennials, said on Thursday it was experiencing a "major outage" in equities and options trading, as well as "degraded performance" in cryptocurrency trading.

"We’re currently experiencing issues with our services and are investigating the issue," the company said on it's website.

