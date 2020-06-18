Robinhood says experiencing major trading outage

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech startup credited with helping popularize trading with millennials, said on Thursday it was experiencing a "major outage" in equities and options trading, as well as "degraded performance" in cryptocurrency trading.

"We’re currently experiencing issues with our services and are investigating the issue," the company said on it's website.

(Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.