Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood Says 9.5M Customers Traded Crypto in Q1, Up From 1.7M in Q4

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published
Robinhood (Shutterstock/ Opture Design)

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday that 9.5 million customers traded cryptocurrencies in Q1, up from 1.7 million in Q4.

  • In a blog post titled “How Crypto Fits Into Robinhood’s Mission,” the company also said its crypto team has more than tripled in number this year and continues to increase.
  • Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradable coins: bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), bitcoin sv (BSV), dogecoin (DOGE), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC) and litecoin (LTC). 
  • The millennial-friendly investment platform has reportedly confidentially filed for an initial public offering that would include a listing on the Nasdaq.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular