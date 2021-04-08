Robinhood Says 9.5M Customers Traded Crypto in Q1, Up From 1.7M in Q4

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday that 9.5 million customers traded cryptocurrencies in Q1, up from 1.7 million in Q4.

In a blog post titled “How Crypto Fits Into Robinhood’s Mission,” the company also said its crypto team has more than tripled in number this year and continues to increase.

Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradable coins: bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), bitcoin sv (BSV), dogecoin (DOGE), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC) and litecoin (LTC).

The millennial-friendly investment platform has reportedly confidentially filed for an initial public offering that would include a listing on the Nasdaq.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.