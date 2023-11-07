Robinhood revenue misses estimates as muted trading volumes weigh

Adds shares, details from results and context throughout

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets HOOD.O missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, weighed by a slowdown in trading activity, sending shares of the online brokerage down 6.4% in extended trading.

Robinhood was at the center of the 2021 retail trading frenzy, driven by mom-and-pop investors who used the company's commission-free platform to pump money into so-called "meme stocks" during the pandemic-led lockdowns.

The boost has since faded as Americans grappling with a cost-of-living crisis, high interest rates and inflation put trading on the back foot.

Robinhood's transaction-based revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $185 million.

The company's net revenue rose to $467 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $361 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $478.4 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

