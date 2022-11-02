US Markets
HOOD

Robinhood revenue falls marginally on crypto weakness

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 02, 2022 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds details on crypto, equity trading

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Inc HOOD.O posted a small drop in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the online brokerage, which was at the center of last year's meme stock trading frenzy, took a hit from a fall in crypto trading volumes.

A turmoil in financial markets due to a war on inflation by global central banks and the threat of a recession have turned investors risk averse,triggering a selloff in speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell to $20,000 levels from a record $69,000 in November last year.

As a result, trading in cryptocurrencies fell 12% sequentially to $51 million. It had surged 860% to $51 million a year earlier.

Trading in options rose 10%, while that in equities was up 7% sequentially as investors took advantage of heightened volatility in financial markets and rebalanced their portfolios.

The Menlo Park, California-based company reported a 1% fall in total net revenue at $361 million.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter