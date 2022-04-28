Robinhood revenue falls 43% as trading volumes moderate

April 28 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O, the brokerage at the center of last year's retail trading frenzy, posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.

Total net revenues decreased to $299 million, compared with $522 million a year earlier.

