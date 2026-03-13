Robinhood Reports Y/Y Rise in February Equity & Options DARTs

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD reported a year-over-year increase in equity and options Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for February 2026.



Equity DARTs were 2.6 million in the reported month, up 8% from February 2025. Options DARTs rose 8% year over year to 1.3 million. However, crypto DARTs declined 29% from the prior-year month to 0.5 million.



HOOD’s total platform assets climbed to $314.2 billion, marking a 68% year-over-year jump, supported by continued strong net deposits. In February alone, Robinhood reported $5.6 billion in net deposits, contributing meaningfully to the expansion of assets under management. Funded customers totaled 27.4 million in February, up 7% year over year.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were $194.4 billion, up 36% year over year. Options contracts traded increased 9% to 180.3 million. Robinhood App crypto notional trading volumes declined 35% from the prior-year month to $9.4 billion. For February, Robinhood reported Bitstamp crypto notional trading volume of $15.6 billion. Hence, overall crypto notional trading volumes were $25 billion, up 74% year over year.



At the end of February 2026, cash sweep balances were $25.8 billion, down 2% year over year, while margin balances surged 98% to $17.2 billion. Securities lending revenues rose 14% from February 2025 to $25 million, underscoring the operating leverage created by higher platform assets.

Our Take on HOOD

Robinhood continues to benefit from rising retail investor participation and higher trading activity. Ongoing product innovation and strategic acquisitions are likely to strengthen the company’s financials. However, elevated share-based compensation and operations in a highly regulated market expose the company to higher compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny.



In the past three months, HOOD shares have declined 34% compared with the industry’s fall of 9.6%.





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Currently, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of HOOD’s Peers in February

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a year-over-year rise in client DARTs in February 2026.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in February were 4,366,000, representing a 21% increase from February 2025 but declined 1% from January 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 204 in February. The metric declined 9% on a year-over-year basis and 3% from January 2026.



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW reported a rise in total trading volume and average daily volume in February 2026.



Total trading volume was $61.8 trillion in February 2026, reflecting a 22.9% increase from the prior year month. Average daily volume was $3.1 trillion, up 23.4% from February 2025. However, in the reported month, Tradeweb average daily trades were 185,144. The metric declined 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.