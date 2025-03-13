Robinhood Reports Y/Y Rise in February Equity, Options & Crypto DARTs

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for February 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options, and crypto Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from the year-ago period. The data excludes TradePMR, which was acquired on Feb. 26, 2025, and future trading volumes.

HOOD’s February Performance Breakdown

Equity DARTs in February were 2.4 million, which increased 26.3% from February 2024 but declined 7.7% from January 2025. Options DARTs rose 50% year over year and 9.1% sequentially to 1.2 million. Crypto DARTs increased 133.3% from the prior year quarter to 0.7 million but declined 22.2% from the previous month.



HOOD’s total assets under custody in February (AUC) was $187.4 billion, jumping 57.9% year over year but declining 8% from the last month. At the end of January 2025, TradePMR assets under administration were roughly $43 billion.



Net deposits were $4.8 billion, up 33.3% year over year but down 14.3% sequentially. Funded customers totaled 25.6 million in February 2025. The metric increased 8.5% on a year-over-year basis and rose marginally from January 2025.



Robinhood’s equity notional trading volumes were 142.9 billion in February, up 76.6% year over year but down 1.2% sequentially. Crypto notional trading volumes were $14.4 billion, up 121.5% from the prior year month but down 29.4% from January 2025. Option contracts traded increased 39% year over year to 165.6 million but decreased marginally from the prior month.



At the end of February, margin balances were $8.7 billion, which surged 128.9% year over year and 4.8% sequentially. HOOD recorded total cash sweep balances of $26.2 billion, up 44.8% from February 2024 but down marginally from the January 2025 level. Total securities lending revenues of $22 million increased 69.2% from the year-ago month but declined 12% from the last month.

Robinhood’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood have soared 115.6% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 20.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HOOD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of HOOD’s Peer

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client DARTs from a year ago.



Total client DARTs in February were 3,267,000, which increased 48.1% from February 2024 and 4.1% from January 2025. On an annualized basis, the cleared average DARTs per customer account were 225 in February 2025. The metric increased 9.2% on a year-over-year basis and roughly 1% from January 2025.

An Upcoming Monthly Performance Release

Another brokerage firm, Charles Schwab SCHW, will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. SCHW’s shares have risen 16.5% in the past six months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.