Robinhood Reports February 2025 Operating Metrics with Year-over-Year Growth in Key Areas

Robinhood reported February 2025 metrics showing funded customers at 25.6 million and Assets Under Custody at $187 billion.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported its operating data for February 2025, highlighting significant growth in several areas compared to the previous year. The company noted 25.6 million funded customers, an increase of 150,000 from January and 2 million year-over-year. Assets Under Custody (AUC) were $187 billion, though down 8% from January, but up 58% year-over-year. The firm recorded net deposits of $4.8 billion for February, with a 28% annualized growth rate. Equity trading volumes were $142.9 billion, slightly down from January but up 77% year-over-year, while options contracts traded reached 165.6 million, up 39% year-over-year. In the crypto sector, volumes were $14.4 billion, which marked a significant 122% increase year-over-year despite a decrease from January. Additionally, margins and total cash sweep balances showed healthy growth, emphasizing the firm's ongoing strong performance as it continues to expand its service offerings.

Potential Positives

Funded Customers increased by approximately 150 thousand from January 2025 and 2 million year-over-year, indicating strong customer growth.

Assets Under Custody (AUC) are up 58% year-over-year, demonstrating significant growth in customer assets.

Net Deposits in February were $4.8 billion, translating to a 28% annualized growth rate, reflecting strong inflow of customer funds.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes increased by 122% year-over-year, highlighting a substantial rise in trading activity in the cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

Assets Under Custody (AUC) decreased by 8% from January 2025, indicating a potential decline in customer trust or engagement.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes dropped significantly by 29% from January 2025, suggesting reduced investor interest in crypto trades.

Total Securities Lending Revenue decreased by 12% from January 2025, which could impact overall profitability and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What are Robinhood's funded customer numbers for February 2025?

Robinhood reported 25.6 million funded customers at the end of February 2025, an increase of approximately 150,000 from January.

How did Robinhood's Assets Under Custody change in February 2025?

As of February 2025, Assets Under Custody were $187 billion, down 8% from January but up 58% year-over-year.

What were the net deposits reported by Robinhood in February 2025?

Robinhood reported net deposits of $4.8 billion in February 2025, reflecting a 28% annualized growth rate from January.

How much did equity trading volumes change in February 2025?

Equity notional trading volumes were $142.9 billion in February, down 1% from January but up 77% compared to February 2024.

What was the margin balance at Robinhood in February 2025?

The margin balance at the end of February 2025 was $8.7 billion, which is a 5% increase from January and a 129% increase year-over-year.

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/12, 01/29.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 10,309,364 shares for an estimated $332,063,789 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,462,382 shares for an estimated $69,945,768 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,750,000 shares for an estimated $66,532,575 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 606,177 shares for an estimated $24,327,082 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $23,868,605 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 365,703 shares for an estimated $13,473,838 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,481 shares for an estimated $1,028,324.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for February 2025. Please note that the following operating data does not include TradePMR, which we acquired on February 26, 2025, or futures trading volumes.







Funded Customers at the end of February were 25.6 million (up approximately 150 thousand from January 2025, up approximately 2 million year-over-year).













Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of February were $187 billion (down 8% from January 2025, up 58% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $4.8 billion in February, translating to a 28% annualized growth rate relative to January 2025 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $53.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 45% relative to February 2024 AUC.













As of the end of January 2025, TradePMR assets under administration were approximately $43 billion.















Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of February were $187 billion (down 8% from January 2025, up 58% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $4.8 billion in February, translating to a 28% annualized growth rate relative to January 2025 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $53.5 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 45% relative to February 2024 AUC.



Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $142.9 billion (down 1% from January 2025, up 77% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 165.6 million (down 1% from January 2025, up 39% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $14.4 billion (down 29% from January 2025, up 122% year-over-year).













Margin balances at the end of February were $8.7 billion (up 5% from the end of January 2025, up 129% year-over-year).













Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of February were $26.2 billion (roughly flat to the end of January 2025, up 45% year-over-year).













Total Securities Lending Revenue in February was $22 million (down 12% from January 2025, up 69% year-over-year).























For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on





investors.robinhood.com





.





The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.







About Robinhood







Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com.





Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at





investors.robinhood.com/overview





) and its Newsroom (accessible at





newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com





), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.





“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.







