Robinhood Reports April 2025 Monthly Operating Data Showing Growth in Funded Customers and Total Platform Assets

Robinhood reported significant growth in funded customers, total platform assets, and trading volumes for April 2025.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported its operating data for April 2025, showing significant growth in various metrics. The number of funded customers rose to 25.9 million, an increase of about 120,000 since March 2025 and 2 million from the previous year. Total platform assets reached $232 billion, reflecting a 5% monthly increase and an impressive 88% year-over-year growth. In terms of net deposits, Robinhood saw $6.8 billion in April, marking a 37% annualized growth rate. Equity trading volumes were notably high at $157.8 billion, a 26% rise from March, while options contracts traded remained stable at 167.5 million. In contrast, crypto trading volumes declined to $8.6 billion, a 24% drop from March. Overall, Robinhood's data illustrates robust growth across multiple areas, reaffirming its position in the financial services market.

Potential Positives

Funded Customers increased to 25.9 million, representing an annual growth of approximately 2 million, indicating strong user acquisition.

Total Platform Assets grew to $232 billion, marking a substantial 88% increase year-over-year, showcasing significant growth in the company's asset base.

Net Deposits for April reached $6.8 billion, reflecting a robust annualized growth rate of 37% relative to the previous month, underscoring strong customer engagement and confidence.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes rose to $157.8 billion, a notable 123% increase year-over-year, indicating heightened trading activity and market participation by users.

Potential Negatives

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes decreased by 24% from March 2025, indicating a potential decline in investor interest in cryptocurrencies, which may affect overall platform engagement.

Net Deposits dropped to $6.8 billion in April 2025, down from $7.6 billion in March 2025, suggesting a slowdown in customer funding activity.

Margin balances decreased by 5% from the end of March 2025, which could be a concern for the company's lending activities and overall profitability in that segment.

FAQ

What are Robinhood's funded customer numbers for April 2025?

Robinhood reported 25.9 million funded customers at the end of April 2025, an increase of approximately 120,000 from March 2025.

How much were Robinhood's total platform assets in April 2025?

Total platform assets in April 2025 were $232 billion, which reflects a 5% increase from March 2025.

What was the net deposits figure for Robinhood in April 2025?

Net deposits for April 2025 were $6.8 billion, indicating a 37% annualized growth rate compared to March 2025.

What was Robinhood's equity trading volume in April 2025?

Robinhood's equity notional trading volume for April 2025 was $157.8 billion, up 26% from the previous month.

How did Robinhood's crypto trading volumes change in April 2025?

Crypto notional trading volumes decreased to $8.6 billion in April 2025, down 24% from March 2025.

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $120,000 on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29.

on 04/03, 03/11, 02/20, 02/12, 01/29. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,865,159 shares for an estimated $153,943,280 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,889,926 shares for an estimated $92,576,157 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $86,226,175 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 620,384 shares for an estimated $25,651,889 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $19,422,655 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,444 shares for an estimated $8,749,152 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,187 shares for an estimated $1,484,074.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 579 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOOD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$HOOD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOOD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $HOOD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Summit Redstone Partners set a target price of $90.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $61.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $69.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Benjamin Budish from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 11/25/2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for April 2025.







Funded Customers at the end of April were 25.9 million (up approximately 120 thousand from March 2025, up approximately 2 million year-over-year).











Funded Customers at the end of April were 25.9 million (up approximately 120 thousand from March 2025, up approximately 2 million year-over-year).



Total Platform Assets at the end of April were $232 billion (up 5% from March 2025, up 88% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $6.8 billion in April, or a 37% annualized growth rate relative to March 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $59.2 billion, or an annual growth rate of 48% relative to April 2024 Total Platform Assets.











Total Platform Assets at the end of April were $232 billion (up 5% from March 2025, up 88% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $6.8 billion in April, or a 37% annualized growth rate relative to March 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $59.2 billion, or an annual growth rate of 48% relative to April 2024 Total Platform Assets.



Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $157.8 billion (up 26% from March 2025, up 123% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 167.5 million (roughly flat to March 2025, up 32% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $8.6 billion (down 24% from March 2025, down 15% year-over-year).











Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $157.8 billion (up 26% from March 2025, up 123% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 167.5 million (roughly flat to March 2025, up 32% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $8.6 billion (down 24% from March 2025, down 15% year-over-year).



Margin balances at the end of April were $8.4 billion (down 5% from the end of March 2025, up 105% year-over-year).











Margin balances at the end of April were $8.4 billion (down 5% from the end of March 2025, up 105% year-over-year).



Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of April were $28.9 billion (up 2% from the end of March 2025, up 51% year-over-year).











Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of April were $28.9 billion (up 2% from the end of March 2025, up 51% year-over-year).



Total Securities Lending Revenue in April was $25 million (up 4% from March 2025, up 19% year-over-year).























April





2025





March





2025







M/M









Change







April





2024







Y/Y









Change













(M - in millions, B - in billions)

































Funded Customer Growth (M)































Funded Customers





25.9





25.8







-







24.0







+8%









































Asset Growth ($B)































Total Platform Assets





$232.3





$220.6







+5%







$123.3







+88%











Net Deposits





$6.8





$7.6







NM







$4.9







NM









































Trading































Trading Days (Equities and Options)





21





21







-







22







(5





%)













Total Trading Volumes































Equity ($B)





$157.8





$125.6







+26%







$70.7







+123%











Options Contracts (M)





167.5





167.9







-







126.6







+32%











Crypto ($B)





$8.6





$11.3







(24





%)







$10.1







(15





%)









































Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)



























Equity





2.3





2.3







-







1.8







+28%











Options





1.2





1.1







+9%







0.8







+50%











Crypto





0.5





0.6







(17





%)







0.4







+25%









































Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B)



























Margin Book





$8.4





$8.8







(5





%)







$4.1







+105%













Total Cash Sweep







$28.9





$28.2







+2%







$19.1







+51%











Gold Cash Sweep





$26.9





$26.4







+2%







$18.4







+46%











Non-Gold Cash Sweep





$2.0





$1.8







+11%







$0.7







+186%







































Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M)





$25





$24







+4%







$21







+19%















Note: Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.





For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on





investors.robinhood.com





.





The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.







About Robinhood







Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, futures (which includes options on futures, swaps, and event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors.





Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at





investors.robinhood.com/overview





) and its Newsroom (accessible at





newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com





), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.





"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.