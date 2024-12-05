Robinhood rallies 2% to $39.62 after Goldman upgrades to Buy

17:04 EST Robinhood (HOOD) rallies 2% to $39.62 after Goldman upgrades to Buy
- Robinhood upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
- Robinhood price target raised to $54 from $42 at Piper Sandler
- Robinhood price target raised to $53 from $40 at JMP Securities
- Robinhood price target raised to $47 from $30 at KeyBanc
- Robinhood price target raised to $42 from $36 at Deutsche Bank
