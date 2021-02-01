Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood Raises $3.4B Amid Growth Surge

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Robinhood (Shutterstock/ Opture Design)

Robinhood has raised $3.4 billion total from investors since Jan. 29, infusing the stock trading app with record-setting finances as it races to scale amid recent market tumult.

  • Existing shareholders ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures and NEA participated in the Ribbit Capital-led round, Robinhood said.
  • Apparently, Robinhood’s well-heeled backers are looking past last week’s blowback from the platform’s restriction of certain meme stock trades to the explosion of growth that has occurred at the same time. The round is by far Robinhood’s biggest ever.
  • CFO Jason Warnick said the cash infusion will help Robinhood “scale to meet the incredible growth we’ve seen and demand for our platform.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular