Robinhood Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Product Expansion

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD used its second-quarterearnings callto emphasize accelerating product expansion, customer adoption and broader financial ecosystem growth. Management highlighted record engagement across trading, banking and investment products while maintaining strong profitability.

Executives also focused on scaling new businesses, international expansion and disciplined expense management as key priorities. The discussion with analysts centered on growth durability, new product opportunities and the company’s long-term platform strategy.

HOOD Expands Its Financial Ecosystem

HOOD reported second-quarter revenues of $1.31 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion and increased 32% year over year. The company reported earnings of 62 cents per share, which rose 48% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote

Management highlighted product momentum across active trading, banking, credit cards and new offerings. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company remains focused on making customers owners through broader access to financial products.

The company reached 28.4 million funded customers and 29.9 million investment accounts, while total platform assets climbed 32% year over year to $369 billion. Net deposits reached a record $21.7 billion during the reported quarter.

Robinhood Builds New Growth Channels

Robinhood emphasized that multiple products are contributing to customer acquisition and engagement. Gold subscribers reached 4.8 million, up 39% year over year, with adoption reaching 17% among funded customers.

CFO Shiv Verma said the company added nearly 1 million funded customers during the second quarter, supported by new products such as Banking and Credit Card, international growth and broader ecosystem adoption.

Management noted that customers often begin with one product and expand into additional offerings. Executives pointed to cross-selling across trading, retirement, banking, prediction markets and subscription services as a core growth driver.

HOOD Maintains Expense Discipline

HOOD executives stressed that growth investments are being balanced with operating efficiency. Adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation increased 23% year over year to $641 million.

Verma said the company lowered its 2026 outlook for adjusted operating expenses and share-based compensation to a range of $2.675-$2.775 billion, reflecting efficiencies while funding new businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 35% year over year to $741 million, representing a 57% margin. Management highlighted its ability to invest in new products while maintaining profitability.

Robinhood Advances Global Expansion

Robinhood discussed international growth initiatives, including the acquisition of WonderFi in Canada and progress toward expanding centralized brokerage services in new markets. The company said international funded customers surpassed 1 million.

Management also highlighted Robinhood Chain, tokenized assets and decentralized finance products as areas of future development. Tenev said the company is focused on making real-world assets more accessible through blockchain technology.

During analyst discussions, management addressed regulatory developments, including the potential impact of crypto legislation. Tenev said regulatory clarity would help create a more durable foundation for digital asset innovation.

HOOD Faces Key Analyst Questions

HOOD received questions about prediction markets, artificial intelligence (AI) tools and customer behavior. Management said prediction markets continue to gain traction, with customers increasingly adopting multiple Robinhood products after joining through a specific offering.

Analysts also asked about Agentic Trading, the company’s AI-powered trading initiative. Tenev said that more than 100,000 customers had opened Agentic Trading accounts, and the company further plans to expand functionality across additional asset classes.

On net deposits, management said monthly fluctuations can reflect seasonality, market conditions and product launches. Executives maintained that long-term deposit growth remains a central measure of customer trust and platform expansion.

Robinhood Targets Long-Term Platform Growth

Robinhood’s management continued to frame the company as a broader financial ecosystem rather than only a brokerage platform. Executives highlighted the goal of building multiple large businesses across trading, banking, investing and digital assets.

The company ended the second quarter with 13 business lines that reached at least $100 million in annualized revenues, reflecting management’s focus on expanding revenue streams.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores Signals

HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that earnings estimate revisions trends are favorable under the Zacks Rank methodology. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update their earnings estimates following quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Growth Score of B and a Momentum Score of A, while its Value Score is F and VGM Score is C. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with A and B scores representing stronger attributes within their respective styles.

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