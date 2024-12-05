News & Insights

Stocks

Robinhood price target raised to $53 from $40 at JMP Securities

December 05, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $53 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Robinhood’s management delivered a “compelling” long-term roadmap at its inaugural Investor Day that supports the firm’s view that Robinhood’s best days are still ahead, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The event outlined a vision of of growth, expense control, and capital optimization, which can support additional step-functions in the earnings power over time and, in turn, can still drive material shareholder value creation from here, JMP says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.