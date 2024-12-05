Robinhood price target raised to $53 from $40 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $53 from $40 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Robinhood’s management delivered a “compelling” long-term roadmap at its inaugural Investor Day that supports the firm’s view that Robinhood’s best days are still ahead, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The event outlined a vision of of growth, expense control, and capital optimization, which can support additional step-functions in the earnings power over time and, in turn, can still drive material shareholder value creation from here, JMP says.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.