Robinhood price target raised to $53 from $31 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $53 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Robinhood’s first investor day on Wednesday, the firm is increasing its earnings forecasts, supported by the company’s recent international expansion, active trader product launch and expectations of new offerings in the crypto and the U.S. advisory channel.

