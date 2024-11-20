Robinhood price target raised to $51 from $30 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $51 from $30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Robinhood’s share price is up 170% year-to-date, but says it sees more upside potential. The firm expects Robinhood to be the biggest beneficiary of crypto regulatory tailwinds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.