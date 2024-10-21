News & Insights

Robinhood price target raised to $30 from $27 at Piper Sandler

October 21, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $30 from $27 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company hosted its first inaugural Robinhood Summit 2024 and introduced a number of new products to its customer base. In addition to the new web-based trading platform, Robinhood reiterated plans to launch index options and futures trading in the coming months and disclosed details on pricing.

