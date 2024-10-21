News & Insights

Robinhood price target raised to $30 from $25 at KeyBanc

October 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $30 from $25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. While the firm’s near-term view on Robinhood into the print leans neutral, KeyBanc remains positive on the long-term opportunity to take share as supported by recent data points and increasing platform breadth via new product introductions.

