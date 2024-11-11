Robinhood price target raised to $24 from $22 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Robinhood (HOOD) to $24 from $22 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm raised its 2025 EPS estimate by 4c, or 7%, to 61c, and 2026 estimate by 11c, or 17%, to 75c on better crypto transaction revenues and better net interest revenue post Q3 earnings.

