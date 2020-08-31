Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood, Other Online Trading Platforms Having Log-in Issues

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Customers reported experiencing issues logging into Robinhood, Charles Schwab and multiple other trading platforms Monday morning, according to a flurry of tweets.

  • CoinDesk confirmed the degraded performance on Robinhood via the websiteâs status page. The popular retail trading platform posted a notice saying, âSome users are experiencing issues with delayed order status updates. These are display issues only, and should not impact order execution. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.â
  • Issues on TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab have also been detected over the past few hours by downdetector.com.
  • On Twitter, Charles SchwabÂ said its website may be âintermittently inaccessible for some clientsâ due to âa technical issueâ resulting in possibly longer-than-usual hold times.
  • U.S. consumer protection agencies have received more than 400 complaints about Robinhood from its users during the first half of 2020, according to a Bloomberg report, roughly four times the amount of complaints filed about its competitors.

UPDATE (Aug. 31, 15:31 UTC):Â Adding comment from Charles Schwab.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular