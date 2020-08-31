Robinhood, Other Online Trading Platforms Having Log-in Issues

Customers reported experiencing issues logging into Robinhood, Charles Schwab and multiple other trading platforms Monday morning, according to a flurry of tweets.

CoinDesk confirmed the degraded performance on Robinhood via the websiteâs status page. The popular retail trading platform posted a notice saying, âSome users are experiencing issues with delayed order status updates. These are display issues only, and should not impact order execution. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.â

Issues on TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab have also been detected over the past few hours by downdetector.com.

On Twitter, Charles SchwabÂ said its website may be âintermittently inaccessible for some clientsâ due to âa technical issueâ resulting in possibly longer-than-usual hold times.

U.S. consumer protection agencies have received more than 400 complaints about Robinhood from its users during the first half of 2020, according to a Bloomberg report, roughly four times the amount of complaints filed about its competitors.

UPDATE (Aug. 31, 15:31 UTC):Â Adding comment from Charles Schwab.

