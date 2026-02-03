Robinhood Offers New Product Suite in UK: Will It Drive Growth?

Robinhood Markets HOOD has announced the launch of its new stocks & shares individual savings account (ISA) in the UK, with its rollout starting this week. This launch represents another milestone in the company’s expansion outside the United States.



Robinhood is providing a 2% cash bonus on new eligible ISA contributions made before April 5, 2026, with investors required to keep those contributions in the account for at least one year to receive the full bonus. Investors can transfer existing stocks & shares ISAs or cash ISAs from other providers, enabling them to manage their investments in one place. Furthermore, the company offers zero platform fees, no trading commissions and low FX fees of 0.10% per trade.



Robinhood’s new stocks & shares ISA platform is giving its UK customers access to around 5,000 US-listed stocks and American Depositary Receipts. The platform will also allow trading in whole and fractional shares.



Robinhood is also adding technology to support decision-making. Investors will have access to Cortex Digests, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that offers near-real-time context around stock movements. More AI-based tools are expected to follow later in the year. Alongside these features, Robinhood continues to offer in-app educational resources, includingmarket news analysis and easy-to-understand learning modules through Robinhood Learn.

How Will Robinhood Benefit From This Launch?

The launch of the stocks & shares ISA in the UK will be a meaningful growth driver for Robinhood Markets. As ISAs are designed for long-term saving and investing, they will help the company to attract long-term investors. The company’s offering for an additional cash bonus, a zero-fee structure, will accelerate account openings and funding activity. This strategy will support the company in generating more stable account balances.



With this launch, the company is deepening customer relationships and steadily expanding its footprint in the UK market. While Robinhood UK’s existing business already offers options, futures, margin investing, stock lending, and its advanced Robinhood Legend desktop platform, the addition of stocks & shares ISA brings long-term investors onto the platform. Coupling this widely used UK investment product with low fees, a simple design and modern technology, HOOD is encouraging customers to use multiple services in one platform. This cross-product usage strengthens relationships, increases engagement, and supports future revenue opportunities from trading activity and other platform services.

What HOOD’s Peers Are Doing to Expand Product Suits

Two of Robinhood’s closest peers are Interactive Brokers IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW



Interactive Brokers is expanding its product suite aggressively. It has added daily options on European indices and broadened crypto trading capabilities, including stablecoin funding and staking. Interactive Brokers also launched "Connections," a proprietary feature integrating global markets to provide clients access to stocks, options, futures, currencies and bonds across more than 160 markets worldwide.



Meanwhile, Schwab has launched the Schwab Alternative Investments Select platform, offering retail clients with more than $5 million in assets access to a curated selection of private equity, hedge funds, private credit and real estate investment funds. Further, Schwab is set to acquire Forge Global to deliver private markets capabilities to its retail and advisor clients.





