Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 companies from 50- Blog

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood narrowed trading limitations to eight companies from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its blog.

Companies that still face limitations include GameStop Corp GME.N, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, it said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

