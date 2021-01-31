US Markets
GME

Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 companies from 50- Blog

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Online brokerage Robinhood narrowed trading limitations to eight companies from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its blog.

Removes extraneous word from the second para

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood narrowed trading limitations to eight companies from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its blog.

Companies that still face limitations include GameStop Corp GME.N, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, it said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME AMC BB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular