Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

Jody Godoy Reuters
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge has ruled.

