Robinhood Markets's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,236, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,801,036.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $0.79 $0.75 $0.77 $23.00 $246.4K 12.1K 3.3K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $4.65 $4.66 $30.00 $206.5K 5.0K 469 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.09 $2.06 $2.06 $21.00 $154.5K 3.9K 2.1K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $20.00 $122.3K 32.3K 213 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.0 $14.17 $8.00 $100.6K 1.0K 92

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? With a volume of 21,939,182, the price of HOOD is up 2.1% at $20.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

