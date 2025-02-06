Robinhood Markets's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $243,520, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $2,836,596.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $75.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 3954.35 with a total volume of 17,540.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.9 $29.9 $30.3 $27.00 $551.4K 3.5K 183 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $55.00 $256.0K 6.7K 800 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $24.05 $23.75 $24.0 $35.00 $240.0K 524 0 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.35 $5.05 $5.2 $55.00 $208.5K 6.7K 54 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.0 $26.05 $26.05 $40.00 $130.2K 4.5K 50

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets Trading volume stands at 5,437,046, with HOOD's price down by -1.49%, positioned at $53.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

