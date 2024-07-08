Robinhood Markets's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,889, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,104,443.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 12596.38, with a total volume reaching 12,849.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $13.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.55 $20.00 $111.0K 68.6K 230 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $20.00 $110.0K 68.6K 430 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.85 $6.85 $25.00 $102.7K 24.2K 7 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.95 $9.75 $9.8 $17.00 $98.0K 3.8K 118 HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $25.00 $93.6K 56.8K 806

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Robinhood Markets, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,810,981, the price of HOOD is down -2.87% at $22.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.25.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $20. An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $29. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $18. An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

